RTU accuses Aduana Stars of intimidation, maltreatment during Week 23 clash of GPL

RTU says its officials were beaten and driven out of the Nana Agyeman Badu I Stadium

Real Tamale United have taken to Twitter to give an account of how they were unfairly denied a win in the game against Aduana Stars on Sunday afternoon.

The team today played as a guest to the side in Dormaa in a Week 23 encounter of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



During the game, the Twitter updates of the game by RTU were cut off, leaving fans wondering what was happening.



After the game, RTU have issued a statement disclosing that the feed stopped because the media officer of the club and other officials were sacked from the Stadium.



“Sorry we were not able to continue with our text commentary. Our media officer and other officials were sent off the stadium. Some of our players suffered some intimidation. Happy the lads fought so hard to earn us a point at this unfair grounds where football shouldn’t be played. Thank you all for your support always,” the RTU statement said.



The club also complained that team officials were beaten and driven out of the Nana Agyemang Badu I stadium in the first half of the game while the mobile phones of other officials were seized.

RTU have also accused Referee George M. Vormawor of allowing the game to continue beyond the additional 10 minutes of injury time to allow Aduana Stars to score to force the match to end in a 2-2 draw.



