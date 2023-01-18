0
RTU assure fans David Abagna is not leaving the club

David Abagna.jpeg RTU midfielder David Abagna

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The management of Real Tamale United has issued a statement on the future of skipper, David Abagna who is currently on national assignment with the Black Galaxies in Algeria.

The former Ashanti Gold and Wa All Stars midfielder has been linked with a move to other clubs but RTU insists he is staying put.

The statement read:

“It has come to our notice, about numerous speculations linking our Skipper, David Abagna Sandan to other clubs. We as management of the club wish to inform our supporters and the general public to discard such information and speculations.

We entreat the media to use their platform to support our Black Galaxies as they’re far away in Algeria and allow the player to have full concentration on his current national assignment in the ongoing CHAN 2022 tournament. Thank you.”

