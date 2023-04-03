0
RTU coach Abdul Mumin blames red card for defeat against Asante Kotoko

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Head coach of Real Tamale United, Abdul Mumin, has attributed their match week 25 game defeat against Asante Kotoko to a red card received by their goalkeeper Yaw Osei.

Asante Kotoko on Sunday, April 2, 2023, defeat Real Tamale United 4-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to move to the 5th position on the Ghana Premier League table.

The red card, according to Mumin, disrupted their game plan and gave their opponents an advantage that they capitalized on to secure a win.

"I will congratulate them on their effort but I think the breakthrough came from the red card awarded to our goalkeeper. Looking into it I am sure if the referee goes and review it he will change his decision."

"It disorganized our team play the structure had to go haywire and any case it shouldn't have been this but it has happened we will congratulate them for that. Every match is a learning curve we have picked a lot of pieces this and we will go back and address that," he said at the post-match conference.

A brace from striker Steven Mukwala and a goal each from Augustine Agyepong and Michael Vinicius Silva De Morais sealed the 4-0 home victory for the Porcupine Warriors.

