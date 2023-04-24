1
RTU coach Abdul Mumin pleased to earn a point against the Kotoku Royals

Mon, 24 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Abdul Mumin, the coach of Real Tamale United (RTU), expressed his satisfaction after his team earned a hard-fought goalless draw against Kotoku Royals.

The match, which took place on Saturday 22nd April, was a closely contested affair with both teams battling it out until the final whistle. Despite not securing all three points, Mumin was pleased with the effort and determination showed by his players throughout the game.

"The match was a well-balanced match we played very well we created so many chances but unfortunately we could not get the ball into the net. Yes this is a very important point we have gotten because it is always difficult to play away," Mumin said of Happy FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.

"But our boys were able to stand up to the temperature of the game and really gave us a point the point is a killer point and I believe that the team will sail through," Mumin said.

