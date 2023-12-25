RTU dominated us – Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo

David Ocloo

Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo has admitted his outfit fell short to Real Tamale United in the first half of the Ghana Premier League clash.

The Porcupine Warriors prevailed with a 1-0 win over their opponent in the week 16 of the Ghana Premier League campaign.



. The Ugandan striker, Steven Dese Mukwala, played a pivotal role by converting a second-half penalty in the 80th minute at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

“I told you RTU will come with tripled effort and that’s exactly what they did. You could see the way they dominated us in the first half of the game but thank God we had the needed result. We are going back to prepare like we always do and go there and fight and get a good result home” he told StarTimes.



Asante Kotoko will travel to face Bofoakwa Tano in the week 17 of the Ghana Premier League campaign.