RTU extends best wishes to David Abagna after sealing move to Al Hilal

RTU Thank You To Abagna The Black Galaxies midfielder has signed a four-year contract with the club in Sudan

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian outfit, Real Tamale United (RTU) have confirmed the transfer of midfielder David Abagna Sandam to Sudanese outfit Al Hilal.

The Black Galaxies midfielder has signed a four-year contract with the club in Sudan.

“Completed successfully in Algeria. Let's welcome Black Stars midfielder David Abagna, a player for Al Hilal for 4 years from Ghana's Real Tamales,” a club statement from the Sudanese giants to confirm the signing of the Ghana midfielder said on Monday.

Confirming the move, RTU have extended best wishes to David Abagna in a short statement.

“Real Tamale United, has reached an agreement with Al Hilal of Sudan for the transfer of David Abagna Sandan. The club wishes David Abagna, well in his next endeavour and sends lots of gratitude to the skipper for his contribution and leadership role in the club,” the statement from RTU said.

Source: footballghana.com
