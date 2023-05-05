0
RTU midfielder Manaf Umar linked with move to Asante Kotoko

Manaf Umar Hearts Rtu Manaf Umar has been in good form since joining RTU

Fri, 5 May 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Real Tamale United midfielder, Manaf Umar could join Asante Kotoko at the end of the season following interest from the Porcupine Warriors.

The former Hearts of Oak midfielder has been in fine form for the Northern Blues this season, scoring nine goals and providing four assists across all competitions.

Asante Kotoko have identified the midfielder as one of the players to strengthen their squad next season after a tough 2022/23 campaign.

Umar is yet to make a decision over his future with RTU, but reports indicate that there has been an approach from Asante Kotoko.

However, Umar wants to help RTU stay in the Premier League for another season.

Umar has been RTU's star player alongside Issah Kuka, who has also been linked with a move to Hearts of Oak.

Asante Kotoko currently sit fifth on the Ghana Premier League table, eight points adrift leaders Aduana Stars.

