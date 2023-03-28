RTU petitions GFA over referee's ‘bizarre’ performance in draw against Aduana

RTU has reported referee Goerge M. Vormawor to the GFA

Ghana Premier League side, Real Tamale United have petitioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over the performance of the centreline referee during the team’s Matchday 23 clash with Dormaa-based club Aduana FC.

In a statement issued on Monday, March 27, 2023, the Club said it had filed the complaint based on two main issues of the refereeing team led by George Mr Vormawor as centreline referee.



“A protest has officially been filed by the Management of Real Tamale United (RTU) against the unprofessional conduct of referee George M. Vormawor in our matchday 23 encounter at Dormaa played on Sunday, March 26, 2023. RTU were guests to Aduana Football Club at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Stadium of the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL).



“Our protest, filed on Monday, March 27, 2023, pointed out two main counts of misconducts of the referee that were designed to hand Aduana FC, a win in the game which eventually ended 2-2 after 105 minutes of football.



"Referee Vormawor begun unleashing his premeditated plans when he sent out of the field, our midfield kingpin, Iddrisu Gadafi and awarded Aduana a penalty for no contact on the opposing player and outside the box in the 72nd minute.



"Our players were undaunted and responded to the tactical changes of the technical team as we drew level in the 85th minute, and took the lead in the 89th minute with 10 men. However, the centre referee will frustrate our efforts and ensured that Aduana FC drew level to earn a point, after 15 minutes of extra time which could not be accounted for. BIZZARE,” the Club lamented.



Further to the conduct of the referee, the noted that the home fans assaulted and robbed some of its team members, officials and fans while a planned live broadcast of the match was aborted at the 11th hour.

“Our officials were manhandled and were robbed of their personal belongings such as mobile phones, watches, money etc at the stadium. Players of a female football team from Tamale who were present at the stadium to support RTU, were beaten and driven out of the field. Worthy to mention was an attack on Assistant Line 2, Isaac Asante. He bled profusely after a stone was hurled on him from the stands.



“We implore on the Review Committee to as a matter of urgency, review the full details of the match and apply the necessary sanctions to avert the dangers these developments pose to our beautiful game. We



also appeal to the GFA to ensure that proper security measures are adopted to protect visiting teams at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Stadium in Dormaa,” the Club added.



With 23 matches played in the 2022/23 league campaign, RTU sits 13th on the league log having accumulated 25 points.



Aduana leads the log with 40 points and are trailed by Accra Lions with 38 points.



GA/SARA