RTU players to boycott King Faisal match

Real Tamale United

The 2022/23 betPawa Premier League will be climaxed on Saturday, June 11 where all 18 clubs will play simultaneously in both home and away fixtures.

However, the story will take a different twist on the side of Real Tamale United as the players have made their management aware of their intentions to boycott their game against relegated King Faisal at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday, June 11.



According to reports, the management have failed to clear their three months’ salary arrears, hence their decision not to honor the game. Also, the troubled players are demanding an immediate payment of their unpaid salary arrears from last season



Real Tamale United currently occupies the ninth position on the league log with 46 points.

The Pride of the North will maintain their premiership status should they win or lose against King Faisal.



LSN/KPE