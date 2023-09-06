RTU vs Hearts of Oak to kick off 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League season

Hearts will play RTU on matchday one

The Ghana Football Association has officially confirmed the fixtures for matchday one of the highly anticipated 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The league is set to kick off in style with a captivating clash between Real Tamale United (RTU) and Hearts of Oak.



This exciting matchup is scheduled for Friday, September 15, 2023, and will take place in the vibrant city of Tamale.



Following the RTU vs. Hearts of Oak showdown, Great Olympics will take on Bofoakwa Tano on Saturday, September 16 at the Accra Sports Stadium. This clash will add to the excitement and anticipation building up around the new season.

The first round of matches will continue on Sunday, September 10, 2023, with five ga. and showcase the talents of Ghana's top football clubs.



The GFA also announced that due to Medeama and Dreams FC's participation in CAF Club Cup competitions, they will play their matchday one matches on Wednesday, September 20.