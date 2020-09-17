0
Rabiu Mohammed agrees on a 1-year deal with FC Tambov

Ghana international, Rabiu Mohammed has agreed on a 1-year deal to join Russian Premier League outfit FC Tambov.

The experienced defensive midfielder spent the 2019/2020 football season with French Ligue 2 outfit Paris FM.

At the end of the campaign, he parted ways with the club after his short term contract expired.

Now Rabiu Mohammed has managed to secure a 1-year contract with FC Tambov and is on the verge of joining the Russian top-flight club.

Once the deal is sealed, this will be the fourth club the 30-year old will play for in Russia.

In the past seasons, he played for Kuban Krasnodar, Anzhi Makhachkala and Krylia Sovetov.

Source: footballghana.com

