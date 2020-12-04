Rachel Ankomah nominated for MEA women’s working group

Source: Leroy Hawkson, Contributor

Ghana Rugby League administrator, Rachel Ankomah has been nominated to be part of the Middle East-Africa (MEA) women’s working group.

Rachel who serves as the Women’s Coordinator of the Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) revealed this to The Pressbox stating “By God’s grace, I have been nominated to be part of the Middle East-Africa women’s working group.”



MEA, which is the rugby league governing body for the Middle East and Africa regions is looking to develop the female side of the sport, and the setting up of the women’s working group seems to be the first step on that journey.



“We are basically in charge of coordinating all international activities of females. So, what we are going to do is try our very best to develop the sport in Africa.” Rachel said.



The Skolars Rugby League Club (RLC) Team Manager has been a major voice for the development of female rugby in Ghana setting up the “Pretty Girls Play Rugby League” campaign which has led to the formation of 5 female rugby league clubs and a Ghana Women’s Rugby League Championship also in the works.

“We have already made provisions that [female rugby league competition] but most of the ladies are new to the sport so we might not start with the contact yet, so we are planning on starting with Touch Rugby.



“So our plan is that the ladies will play curtain raisers for the matches from January [2021] and along the line when they get used to the contact we might organize a female tournament.” She further stated



Rachel Ankomah has been making a name for herself in the rugby league world; from leading her Skolars RLC to 2nd place at the maiden edition of the Ghana Rugby League Championships back in 2019 to appearing on a special episode of the popular rugby league podcast “Chasing Kangaroos” and now adding the role as a member of the MEA women’s working group. The sky really is the limit for the Women’s Coordinator of the RLFG.

