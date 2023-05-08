0
Racism scandal hit Serie A after Nigeria's Victor Osimhen was sidelined in viral artwork

Kvicha Artwork Serie A artwork crowning Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as King

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football fans on social media have accused the Italian Serie A of supposed racism after failing to use Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen in the official Napoli crowning artwork.

The official handle of the league posted an artwork that has Napoli legend Diego Maradona crowning Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, depicting the old guard passing on the Napolian crown to the Georgian for leading the club to win the league.

Maradona is adored in Napoli's history after leading the club to two Serie A titles in three other trophies. Hence, the artwork had him with a crown.

Many believe Osimhen deserves the crown because he is leading the top scorer's chart and also scored the goal that won the team their first league title since Maradona in 1990.

The handler received several backlashes for the artwork as many branded Serie A racist while referencing previous racism incidents.

After the artwork went viral, a Nigerian designer recreated it replacing Khvicha with Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen has been the main man for Napoli throughout the season, forming a dangerous duo with Khvicha.

He currently leads the golden boot race with 23 goals and holds the record for the highest-scoring African in the Serie A with 47 goals, overtaking George Weah.

Below are some reactions















