Raddy Ovouka adds to Hearts of Oak woes ahead of Dreams FC clash

Raddy Ovouka

Hearts of Oak have been dealt another blow as dependable defender Raddy Ovouka will miss the Ghana Premier League matchday 22 cagey encounter against Dreams FC on Sunday.

Fans of the Hearts of Oak were served a disturbing news on Wednesday following reports that Kwadwo Obeng Jnr and Ibrahim Salifu will not make the trip to Dawu to face Dreams FC due to suspension.



Ovouka has been added to the list of players who will sit out of the crunchy match on Sunday.



The Congolese international will be absent from the game due to accumulation of cards after going into books of the referee in their 1-1 stalemate with Karela United last Sunday in Anyinase.

William Dankyi is however expected to fill in the void that will be left by the 21-year-old left-back.



Dankyi deputized adequately know that role when Ovouka was sorting out his new work permit and other paper issues.



The game against Dreams FC is slated for Sunday, 2nd May 2021