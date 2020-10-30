Raddy Ovouka earns Congo call up, set to miss Hearts of Oak's season opener

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Raddy Ovouka

Accra Hearts of Oak defender Raddy Ovouka will miss the Phobians season opener against Aduana Stars after receiving a call-up into the Congolese national team.

Ovouka who has been one of the outstanding players for the Accra-based club will form part of the Red Devils squad that will lock horns against Eswatini in a doubleheader on November 12 and 16.



With the Ghana Premier League set to start on the same scheduled date for the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers, the budding left-back will not be available for the Phobians when they travel to Dormaa to play against Aduana Stars.



According to reports in Congo, the head coach of the Congo national team, Valdo Finho is impressed with the performance of the player and is ready to make him an integral member of the squad.

In his absence, former Liberty Professionals left-back William Dankyi is expected to fill the void.



Raddy Ovouka got his first national team call up in March but had to wait for several months to make his first appearance for the country due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.