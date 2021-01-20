Raddy Ovouka signs two-year contract extension with Hearts of Oak - Reports

Wed, 20 Jan 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Hearts of Oak left-back Raddy Ovouka has reportedly signed a two-year contract extension with the club.
The 21-year-old who joined the Phobians in January 2018 contract was due to expire at the end of January.
However, following his outstanding performance for the rainbow boys management have extended his deal keeping him until 2022/23 season.
The Congolese contract extension was initially met with some scepticism given the number of clubs who were reportedly interested in luring the defender to their club, but it proved a hugely successful move for all involved.
Ovouka has so far featured in all games in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.
