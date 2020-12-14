Raddy Ovouka wins MOTM as Hearts of Oak thump Dreams FC

Hearts of Oak defender, Raddy Ovouka

Accra Hearts of Oak defender Raddy Ovouka was named Man of the Match as his side sliced Dreams FC 3-0 on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Congolese beat brace hero Michelle Sarpong and Patrick Razak who were both exciting to watch to win the award.



The Phobians produced some quality football to dispatch their opponents who made some good signings in the off-season.



Kojo Obeng Jnr gave his side the lead in the 38th minute when he sublimely shot into the bottom corner to finish off a counter-attack.

Three minutes after recess, Michelle Sarpong doubled Hearts of oak's lead to leave Dreams FC dazed and unsettled.



At the death, Sarpong applied another header to the first delivery which could have been gone straight to goalkeeper Amaoh.