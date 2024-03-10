Ragnar Ache scores brace to inspire Kaiserslautern's victory over VfL Osnabruck in Germany

Ghanaian forward Ragnar Ache

Ghanaian forward Ragnar Ache delivered an outstanding performance to help FC Kaiserslautern secure victory over VfL Osnabruck in the Germany Bundesliga 2.

The German-born was called to action when his outfit hosted their opponent in the week 25 fixture played at the Fritz-Walter-Stadion on Sunday.



Ache made a good account of himself after scoring twice to help his side secure a 3-2 win on home turf.



The 25-year-old striker has now taken his scoring tally in the 2023.24 season to 14 goals in 19 appearances following his brace heroics against Osnabruck.



The first half of the game ended in a pulsating goalless draw, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net.

Putting on a stellar performance, the visitors opened the scoring through Erik Engelhardt, three minutes into the second half of the game.



In the 66th minute, Ache hit the back of the net to level pegging for the host in the much-anticipated clash after connecting from Tymoteusz Puchacz pass.



Osnabruck restored their lead three minutes later after Erik Engelhard fired home his second goal of the match.



The home team scored to restore parity in the 78th minute mark through Ba-Muaka Simakala before Ache scored to seal victory for the host in injury time after being assisted by compatriot, Richmond Tachie.