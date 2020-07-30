Sports News

Rahim Ayew clarifies Jordan Ayew captaincy comment

Rahim Ayew currently plays in Gibraltar

Rahim Ayew, the elder brother of Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has clarified an earlier statement he made about his brother being named as the deputy to substantive captain Andre Ayew.

The former Ghana international told Asempa FM in an interview that with a decade-old experience in the Black Stars, Jordan deserved to be the assistant skipper.



“Asamoah Gyan did what he did but now it’s Jordan who is going to take over everything. He is going to be on top. When you look at the Ghanaian strikers, Jordan is on top now because he is really working hard. It’s all about hard work, there’s no secret. He is very professional with how he does his things”.



His comment drew criticism from some Ghanaians who argued that the role is not a preserve of the Ayews.



But Rahim Ayew has explained that he was not advocating for the dismissal of Kwadwo Asamoah as deputy skipper for his younger brother.

He said that Jordan has for the past ten years garnered enough experience and deserves to be among the team’s ‘senior players’.



He identified centre back Jonathan Mensah as another player who should be made an assistant skipper.



“When you look at the current Black Stars, Jordan is one of the senior players. The senior players in the team now are Dede, Jonathan and the rest. Wakaso came in 2012 to meet Jordan who has been in the team since 2010. So if Jonathan is not around and we have a game and Dede is not around, Jordan can be the captain”.



“Being a captain counts a lot. It’s not only on the field, even off the pitch counts. You have to be very professional. Which I know those are some of the qualities my brother has. He can command on the pitch with few words. When he talks, it’s final”, he said.

