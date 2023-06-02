3
Menu
Sports

Rahim Ayew joins Gibraltarian outfit Lincoln Red Imps

Ibrahim Ayew Has Joined FC Brunos Magpies 750x536 1 Former Black Stars player Rahim Ayew

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars player Rahim Ayew has completed a move to Gibraltarian outfit Lincoln Red Imps.

The Ghana international joins the club as a free agent after ending his stay with fellow Gibraltarian club Magpies FC after the expiration of his contract.

The former Zamalek star penned a one-year contract with his new outfit and is expected to play a huge role for the club.

Ayew made 22 appearances in all competitions for Magpies FC in the just-ended season, providing one assist in the process for the club.

The 35-year-old has been playing in Gibraltar since 2021, featuring for FC Europa, Bruno Magpies and now FC Lincoln Red Imps.

Ayew had spells with Nania FC, Eleven Wise and Kotoko before departing for greener pastures. He has also had stints with African giants, Zamalek.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe