Rahim Ayew nets winner as Europa FC beat Lincoln Red Imps to reach Rock Cup final

Ghana midfielder Rahim Ayew scored the winning penalty to send Europa FC to the final of the Rock Cup final in Gibraltar.
The 33-year-old was the hero of the day after a pulsating semifinal clash against Lincoln Red Imps.
The encounter ended goalless after 120 minutes of football, but Red Imps missed two from the spot as Europa FC capitalize.
Europa FC has the chance to defend the title they won last season.
Rahim Ayew has been with Europa FC since 2016 and has won several accolades with the club.
