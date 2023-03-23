Rak-Sakyi scores and provides assist for Charlton in win over Cambridge United

Ghanaian winger Jesuran Rak-Sakyi

English-born Ghanaian winger Jesuran Rak-Sakyi was on target and also provided an assist for Charlton Athletic in their 2-1 win over Cambridge United in the English League One on Saturday.

The away side began the game in an impressive fashion as they probed for the opening goal while the relegation-threatened home side Cambridge United was restless.



Charlton's early dominance paid off in the 14th minute as Miles Leaburn opened the scores before Rak-Sakyi who is on loan from CrystalPalace added the second goal in the 28th minute.



The Addicks had completed their win over the visitors in less than 30 minutes as they deepened their relegation woes.



Leaburn opened the scoring on 14 minutes when Rak-Sakyi broke the offside trap on the right flank and centred the ball for Leaburn to fire home unchallenged.

The second goal on 28 minutes was of the utmost simplicity, with Rak-Sakyi meeting Albie Morgan's free-kick at the near post and firing the ball beyond Dimi Mitov.



Cambridge United did reduce the deficit 18 minutes from the end when Bennett again connected with a Lankester corner, flicking the ball on to Lloyd Jones to volley home.



Rak-Sakyi has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 40 matches for Charlton Athletic in the ongoing season.