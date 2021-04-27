Ralph Gyambrah appointed as Female U-15 Management Committee Chairman

Brong Ahafo RFA boss, Ralph Gyambrah

Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association Ralph Gyambrah has been appointed as Chairman of the national U-15 Management Committee.

Ralph, President of Sunyani-based DC United will be in charge of the newly formed female U-15 national team for the next year.



He is an avid football administrator with loads of experience spanning two decades.



Also joining the management team is another accomplished hand, Frank Todd Amoah, a man who has been in Women’s football for close to three decades.



Todd, currently works for Women’s Premier League side Ashtown Ladies and Division One League club Star Madrid as a senior management member.



National U-15 Management Committee:

Ralph Gyambrah - Chairman



Frank Todd Amoah - Vice Chairman



Alex Eshun - Member



Anthony Yaw Oduro - Member



Mohammed Alhassan - Member