Ralph Zumdick should have been GFA Technical Director – Foh Amoaning

Veteran sports journalist Moses Foh Amoaning

Veteran sports journalist Moses Foh Amoaning has commented on the Ghana Football Association’s choice of German trainer Bernhard Lippert as technical director.

Foh Amoaning stated on Nhyira FM that the FA should have opted for someone who is well adept with the football culture and systems in the country.



He observed that Lippert has no experience with Ghana football and will take time to understand and appreciate the football issues in the country.



In the wisdom of Foh Amoaning, the FA should have settled on Ralph Zumdick who coached the Black Stars in 2003.



“I don’t know much about the new technical director of Ghana. A technical director needs to understand the football philosophy of the nation so he helps develop the brand.



“I would have preferred someone like Ralph Zumdick because he knows Ghana and understands the cultural setting well,” Moses Foh Amoaning said.

He is, however, confident that with guidance from some local coaches and the FA, Lippert will do a good job for the country.



He expects Lippert to create a football philosophy for the country and also develop technical structures.



Lippert was announced as the technical director for the GFA on Tuesday. He replaced veteran Ghanaian trainer Francis Oti Akenteng who was relieved of his job earlier this year.



Lippert is currently in Turkey where the Black Stars are preparing for friendly matches against Mali and Qatar.



The Black Stars will play Mali on Friday before taking on Qatar on Monday.