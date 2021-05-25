Ramadan Cup 2021: Bawumia, Mustapha Ussif, others commended for massive support

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Organisers of the 2021 Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup have commended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and a number of sponsors for their contributions towards the success of the competition this year.

The 6th edition of the annual competition was held over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday in Accra, and Kasoa defeated debutants Hohoe Zongo 1:0 in a highly competitive finals, which surprisingly experimented VAR to lift the trophy.



In a post on the tournament's official Facebook page, organisers of the competition thanked a host of contributors for their support and key amongst them was the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Bawumia, who was acknowledged by the organisers for his "consistent support" of the tournament.



The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif was also listed and praised as one of the supporters of the 6th edition.

Corporate entities like Nasco Electronics, Perla Mineral Water, Ashfoam, Adonko Next Level Energy Drink, Zara M Properties and Decathlon were also commended by the organisers for their support.



Organisers also commended a number of key personalities who graced the two-day tournament. Three-time African Footballer of the year, Abedi Pele, Black Stars coach CK Akunnor, Coach Ibrahim Tanko and Yusif Chibsah were among those mentioned.



The Member of Parliament for Hohoe and Minister for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu led the Hohoe team throughout the competition, and organisers commended for his "commitment".