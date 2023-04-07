Ramadan Cup 2023: Farouk Aliu Mahama urges participants to use tournament to promote peace

Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama

The Member of Parliament for Yendi and Chairman of the Muslim Caucus of Parliament, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has urged youth from Zongo communities to be inspired by the virtues of Ramadan to remain peaceful.

Speaking at the launch of the 8th edition of the annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup in Accra - a football tournament that brings about 30 Zongo communities together, Farouk Aliu Mahama urged, particularly, the youth who will participate in the tournament to use it to promote peace and harmony in line with the tournament's objectives main objectives of bringing the youth together to promote peace, unity, and discipline.



"It is very important that we use this occasion, especially during the month of Ramadan to promote peace and harmony," said Hon Farouk Aliu Mahama.



"We all know what our grandfather, the National Chief Imam stands for, so let us all be inspired by him and use this tournament to promote togetherness," added the Yendi MP, who chaired the launch.



Present at the ceremony was the Minister for Youth and Sports, who officially launched the tournament, which will feature 30 Zongo communities from various parts of the country.



At the launch, a draw was also conducted for the preliminary stage of the competition, which will be played on April 29 and 30 after Ramadan.

Below are the fixtures:



RAMADAN CUP 2023 PRELIMINARY FIXTURES



MATCH NO. 1: MAMOBI VRS. NSAWAM ZONGO.



MATCH NO. 2: ACCRA NEW TOWN VRS KUMASI ZONGO



MATCH NO. 3: NIMA VRS. ODA ZONGO

MATCH NO.4 COWLANE VRS TEMA ZONGO.



MATCH NO.5: KOFORIDUA ZONGO VRS ADABRAKA



MATCH NO.6: MADINA VRS TUNGA



MATCH NO 7: ALAJO VRS SHUKURA



MATCH NO 8: SABON ZONGO VRS. SUHUM ZONGO

MATCH NO.9: NEW FADAMA VRS.KANESHIE NIGHT MARKET ZONGO



MATCH N0 10: ASHAIMAN ZONGO VRS. OFIE AKUAPEM ZONGO



MATCH NO. 11: KASOA VRS ASHALEY BOTWE



MATCH NO.12: HOHOE ZONGO VRS. SALAGA



MATCH NO. 13: TUDU VRS. ANYAA ZONGO

MATCH NO 14: DARKUMAN VRS.



MATCH NO.15: NUNGUA ZONGO VRS. ABEKA ZONGO