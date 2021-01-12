Rampant Kotoko dispatch Liberty Professionals

A brace from Kwame Opoku ensured Asante Kotoko secured maximum points against Liberty Professionals in match-day eight of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The win for Kotoko ensured they moved into sixth position level on points with arch-rivals Hearts also on 12 points but Kotoko do have one outstanding match.



Kotoko started the game in blistering fashion creating numerous opportunities in the opening minutes.



Kotoko did make their early pressure count in the 10th minute after Kwame Opoku's well-drilled strike at goal took a deflection with Liberty Professionals goalkeeper Kofi Baah left helpless.



Kotoko were certainly in the mood for more goals as they relentlessly attacked the Liberty Professionals goal area in search of the cushion goal.



The Porcupine Warriors did grab the much-needed cushion goal after Fabio Gama's cross found Kwame Poku with a sumptuous pass around the Liberty Professionals penalty box and the striker showed some agility to dribble past his marker and looped the ball past Liberty Professionals goalkeeper.

Liberty Professionals were left stunned by the two early goals from Kotoko and they did respond well by creating some decent chances.



Kotoko goalkeeper who was largely a spectator in the opening of the game was called into action past the half-hour with Simon Appiah delivering a ferocious strike but Abalora was equal to the task having produced a decent save.



Kotoko could have made their lead emphatic going into halftime but they couldn't capitalize on the numerous opportunities that fell their way as first half ended.



Liberty Professionals started the second half on the front foot as they look to get back into the game.



Kotoko were kept on the back foot but Liberty Professionals lacked potency with numerous of attacking drills yielding no positive results.

Fabio Gama nearly scored the third goal for Kotoko with a superb header but his header lacked power as Liberty Professionals goalkeeper Kofi Baah safely gathered.



Liberty Professionals did stage a late attack on the Kotoko defence but the home side did hang on to secure all the spoils.



Man of the Match: Kwame Opoku