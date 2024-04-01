Randers forward Mohammed Fuseini delighted after netting first career hat-trick

Mohammed Fuseini

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Fuseini has shared his excitement after scoring a hat-trick in Randers FC's demolishing of Lyngby in the Danish Superliga.

The 21-year-old produced a Man of the Match performance as Randers defeated Lyngby 6-2 at Cepheus Park, scoring his first career hat-trick.



"Amazing team performance Delighted to have scored my first career hat trick," he wrote on X after the game.



In a thrilling encounter, Fuseini opened the scoring after eight minutes, finishing off a brilliant move after connecting to an Oliver Olsen's pass.



Olsen went from provider to scorer moments later before Lasso Coulibaly extended the advantage on 30 minutes.



Lyngby pulled one back at the stroke of half-time after Adri Gudjohnsen scored in the 47th minute minute.

Fuseini then scored two quick-fire goals after the break as Randers took control of the game before Simen Nordli put the match beyond the visitors with a 57th-minute strike.



Risgaard Jensen scored in injury time but it was too late for Lyngby to start a comeback.



Fuseini has now scored four goals and has one assist to his credit in six matches for Randers.



The Danish outfit have the option of making Fuseini's loan deal a permanent one at the end of the season.