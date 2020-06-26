2
Sports News Fri, 26 Jun 2020

Randy Abbey, Prosper Addo, others jubilate as Liverpool win EPL title

Ghana Football Association's General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo and Executive Council Member Dr. Randy Abbey have been celebrating Liverpool's first Premier League title in 30 years.

The six-times European Champions, Liverpool were crowned champions of the 2019/20 English Premier League yesterday following Manchester City's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool needed one more win to claim the ultimate but City's defeat means that the latter can afford to lose all the seven remaining games but will still be crowned the champions.

The team’s triumph was received with massive celebration as Liverpool fans all over the world used social media and other means to celebrate their victory.

Randy Abbey chose to celebrate by appearing on his Good Morning Ghana Show on Metro TV in a Liverpool jersey while Prosper Addo took to social media to celebrate.

