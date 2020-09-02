Sports News

Randy Abbey defends GFA Exco remuneration package

GFA Executive Council member, Randy Abbey

An Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association has explained the rationale behind the association’s decision to offer a new remuneration package for the Executive Council and President of the Association.

The Adhoc Compensation Committee of the GFA proposed GH12,000 monthly allowance for the President of the association GH? 7,000 for the Vice President and GH? 4,000 for the other 10 EXCO members.



Although there were criticisms about the percentage of increment in the remuneration package, Randy Abbey justified the decision as fair and transparent.



“This is novel; such that never in the history of Ghana Football has the compensation package of the Executive Council been brought to congress for discussion, but as part of the pursuit of transparency and accountability, the framers of the current statutes decided that we needed to have a certain oversight,” Randy Abbey disclosed to Citi Sports.

“You don’t determine for yourself what you should earn and approve it by yourself and pay to yourself. We had a spirited discussion, there were those who were not for it; there were those who had views. There were those who thought it wasn’t enough and there were those who thought it was alright. At the end of the day, it was subjected to a vote and an overwhelming majority took the decision and we all go with it,” the Kpando Hearts of Lions chairman concluded.



The proposal package was approved at the Congress held at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram.



Per the new arrangement, the GFA President will receive GH? 1,600 as sitting allowance for EXCO meetings, while the Vice President and EXCO Council members will take GH? 1,400 and GH? 1,300 respectively.

