Randy Abbey refutes allegations of GFA ganging up against Chris Hughton

Dr. Randy Abbey

A member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, Dr. Randy Abbey has denied claims that the GFA has intent of sacking Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

The response comes after Randy Abbey's public remarks about Hughton's need to improve, following just one win in three games since his appointment.



George Amoako a member of the GFA was not impressed with Chris Hughton's performance and stated that the team has not been impressive. Additionally, Ameenu Shardow, the team manager, mentioned that Ghana might have fared better under Otto Addo's leadership, while still acknowledging Hughton's current role.



However, Randy Abbey refuted the interpretation that the GFA is seeking Hughton's removal, asserting that such claims are unfounded. He stated that the GFA Executive Council has not discussed Hughton's position as an agenda item.



“There is an unwarranted impression that there is a gang up against Chris Hughton,” he told Accra-based Original FM.

“I have only watched one of Chris Hughton’s games, but from what I gather from commentary, everyone, including himself, agrees we need to improve.”



“The Ghana Football Association Executive Council has not discussed Chris Hughton as an agenda,” Abbey added, refuting claims that the GFA has been planning to replace Hughton.



Chris Hughton took up the coaching role in February and has managed only one win and two goals scored in three games. Ghana's match against the Central African Republic will determine the teams qualification for the AFCON in Ivory Coast next year.



