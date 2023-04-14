Randy Abbey should be GFA President if football is about school - Chibsah slams Oduro Sarfo over Stephen Appiah

Former Ghana international, Yussif Chibsah has said that if football administration is solely about academic qualifications then Dr. Randy Abbey deserves to be the GFA president and not Kurt Okraku.

According to Yussif Chibsah, having a formal education is not the primary requirement qualification for someone to be drafted into the football administrative process.



"I don't know the qualification he has for him to make those comments but he should come out and tell us his qualification. What he said is nothing to write home about because football administration is not about your academic qualification."



"If academics is what we used in football administration then Randy Abbey should be the GFA president because he has a Doctorate degree with no disrespect to Kurt Okraku," Chibsah said on Angel TV.



He also called on Nana Oduro Sarfo to apologize to Stephen Appiah because some of his colleagues including Alhaji Karim Grusah have no academic qualifications but serve on the GFA Executive Council.

"Oduro Sarfo needs to apologize to Stephen Appiah because some of his colleagues including my own Alhaji Grusah, have no academic qualifications but they serve on the GFA Executive Council."







JE/KPE