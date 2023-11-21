Randy Abbey wants clubs to end overreliance on GFA in running their outfits

Dr. Randy Abbey

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Dr. Randy Abbey has reminded owners of Ghanaian football clubs of their huge role in the development of their clubs.

Dr. Abbey, who owns Ghana Premier League side, Kpando Heart of Lions says most of the clubs across the country expect the GFA to shoulder all the responsibilities in making their clubs competitive and attractive. He has therefore urged the clubs to take responsibility of their own success.



He told Kessben TV: "The GFA can only do so much. The GFA is managing the competition. The GFA will try as much as possible to maximize the commercial potential of the competition but the clubs themselves have a responsibility. I don’t like the way we run away from those responsibilities. You have set up a club; you didn’t set up a club for GFA to come and take care of your club for you.



"So, yes, the GFA has its responsibility. The league as a competition is run by the FA. The FA must maximize the commercial potential of the league. True, I agree but the club themselves, ourselves, we have a responsibility. Nobody forced me to go and buy Heart of Lions. Nobody put a gun to my head to go and own a club.



"…So, I have my responsibility. I cannot shirk my responsibility and blame the GFA for that."

Dr. Abbey also pointed out that in other jurisdictions when clubs have issues, they don't look to their FAs for solutions, they look within.



"When you hear the Manchester United supporters shouting the Glazers must go, don't they see the English FA? They do. don't they?, he quizzed.



"I am not saying that we should not put the GFA on its toes. I am not saying we shouldn’t hold the GFA responsible but I’m saying that we must be able to know what the GFA’s responsibilities are, how far or how much the GFA can go and do and what the responsibilities of clubs are," he added.