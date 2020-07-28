Sports News

Rangers eye summer move for Ghanaian youngster Isaac Atanga

Ghanaian youngster Isaac Atanga

Scottish giants Rangers FC is eyeing a summer move for Ghanaian youngster Isaac Atanga in the on-going transfer window, according to reports.

Atanga is at the top of Steven Gerrard's wish list following his exploits at Danish SuperLiga side FC Nordsjælland in the just-ended season.



Rangers FC is set to opened transfer talks with FC Nordsjælland over the possible transfer of the 19-year-old in the coming days.



Club Brugge, Feyenoord, Anderlecht, and Deportivo Alavés are also reported to be inteersted in signing the highly-rated winger.

Atanga broke into the Nordsjaelland first team this season, scoring an impressive seven goals and five assists in 35 games.



Rangers have already made four signings so far this summer, securing Ianis Hagi on a permanent deal, ex-Leicester youngster Calvin Bassey, goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, and ex-Wigan centre-half Leon Balogun.

