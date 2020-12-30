Ranking: Top 10 Ghanaian footballers of 2020

Andre Ayew has been influential all season at Swansea

#10 Osman Bukari

One of the breakout stars in the Jupiler League this season, Bukari has had a hand in seven goals in 14 outings so far, having just made the move from Trencin, where he was nominated among the top three players in the Slovakian top-flight last term.



Comfortable through the middle, or even on the right flank, it’s surely only a matter of time before the KAA Gent man makes his senior Ghana debut.



#9 Mohammed Salisu



He’s been made to wait to make his Southampton debut, but Salisu excelled in the Spanish top flight with Real Valladolid last term.



He featured 31 times, looking comfortable on the ball and dominant in the air, and expect him to climb higher in this list over the next 12 months when he finally does make his bow for the Saints.



#8 Caleb Ekuban



Another right-sided forward who’s comfortable through the middle, it takes a big personality to be a success at Trabzonspor, and Ekuban appears to relish playing for the Turkish heavyweights.



He’s scored three so far this season, had a hand in nine goals last term, and has been linked with Scottish giants Celtic in recent times.

#7 Alexander Djiku



A new Ghana international this year, Djiku’s debut against Mali was a defensive disaster for the Black Stars, but in time, he should prove to be the future of the Ghana backline.



He’s a solid presence for Strasbourg in Ligue 1—one of several young Ghanaian defenders now gracing Europe’s major leagues—and recently featured in the division’s Team of the Month after excelling in a Gameweek 15 encounter against Angers.



#6 Bernard Mensah



The attacking midfielder was once destined to be the future of Ghanaian football, although after failing to make the grade at Atletico Madrid, he’s had to rebuild his reputation in Turkish football.



Like Ekuban, he also appears to thrive playing with a domestic giant in Bestikas, and returned to the Black Stars fold earlier this year.



He had a hand in 13 goals for Kayserispor last term, and has netted twice and registered one assist for the Black Sea Storm so far this season.



#5 Jeremie Frimpong

The Netherlands U-20 international is eligible for both England and Ghana as well, but Black Stars fans will be desperate to secure his signature after the full-back shone for Celtic as they won the Scottish title last term.



That success was part of a domestic treble, and the ex-Manchester City man is now being linked with a move to Italian giants AS Roma.



City—who have a buy-back clause included in his deal—may have something to say about that.



#4 Jordan Ayew



This was the year when Jordan broke his record for goals scored in an English league season.



His nine-goal haul for Crystal Palace was the most he’s managed since the 2014-15 campaign with Lorient—his last in France—and the striker stepped forward when the likes of Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha struggled to find their top form for the Eagles.



It wasn’t a blemish-free year, however, and the Palace Player of the Season blotted his copybook with an elbow against Burnley that somehow avoided a red card.



#3 Mohammed Kudus

Despite enduring injury late on, Kudus can be happy with his form across 2020, and particularly the way he’s settled at Ajax.



A star in Denmark with FC Nordsjaelland last term, he ended the season with 11 goals—as the joint-fourth top scorer in the division—and duly secured a move to Amsterdam.



He quickly established himself as the successor to Donny van de Beek, and contributed three assists and one goal in his first three Eredivisie outings.



It’s a sign of things to come, for club and country.



#2 Tariq Lamptey



What a year it’s been for Lamptey!



Allowed to leave by Chelsea at the start of the year, he’s gone on to become one of the most dynamic right-backs in the Premier League at Brighton & Hove Albion, where he’s continued to learn his trade in style.



Few full-backs in the division relish combat and one-on-one battles more than Lamptey, who has recently been linked with a move back to the top table and Atletico Madrid.

The future looks bright for the Anglo-Ghanaian wonderkid.



#1 Andre Ayew



Despite playing his trade down in the second tier, Dede has continued to excel for Swansea City, proving why he ought to be considered one of the finest Ghanaian players of this century.



The attacker was influential as the Swans secured an unlikely playoff berth last term—having a hand in 23 goals—and is firmly on track to replicate those numbers this season, having also weighed in with 10 (goals and assists) so far this term.



Rumours of a move to Paris Saint-Germain aren’t as far-fetched as they first seem.