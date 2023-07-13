Ranking of African countries and how much they got from 2022 FIFA World Cup

Black Stars player, Daniel Afriyie

Tunisian Football Federation(TFF) earned the highest income from FIFA's Club Benefits Programme for players' involvement in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The TFF gathered a whopping $1.49 million, followed by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's $1.43 million, the Egyptian Football Association's $650,638, and the Ghana Football Association's $565, 772 to complete the top four.



The initiative was first introduced before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, to offer financial rewards to clubs whose players were involved in the World Cup qualifiers and the main tournament.



Under the program, each club is entitled to receive a rounded daily amount of USD 10,950, regardless of the number of minutes they played in the tournament.



Through the Club Benefits Programme, a total of USD 209 million will be distributed to clubs worldwide as recognition for their players' contributions to Qatar 2022.



The compensation forms part of FIFA’s effort to acknowledge the role of clubs in developing and nurturing the players who represented Ghana on the global stage.



Below is a list of the top six African Federations who earned from local players' participation in the qualifiers through to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar



Tunisian Football Federation - $1,494,734

Club African - $312,087



Sfaxien - $197,107



Esperance Tunis - $525,620



Etoile du Sahel - $262,810



US Monastir - $197,107



Royal Moroccan Football Federation - $1,437,244



Raja Club Athletic - $31,938

Wydad Casablanca - $1,405,305



Egyptain Football Association - $650,638



Al Ahly SC - $420,679



Zamalek - $401,515



Ghana Football Association - $565, 772



Asante Kotoko - $200, 757



Dreams FC - $18,250

King Faisal - $18, 250



Hearts of Oak - $219, 008



Steadfast FC - $109, 504



Cameroonian Football Federation - $401,515



Apejes de Mfou FC - $73,002



Colombe Sportive - $109,504



Coton Sport FC - $219,008

Senegalese Football Federation - $20,075



Generation Foot - $20,075



