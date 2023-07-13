Ranking of African countries and how much they got from 2022 FIFA World Cup

Tunisian Football Federation(TFF) earned the highest income from FIFA's Club Benefits Programme for players' involvement in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The TFF gathered a whopping $1.49 million, followed by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's $1.43 million, the Egyptian Football Association's $650,638, and the Ghana Football Association's $565, 772 to complete the top four.
The initiative was first introduced before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, to offer financial rewards to clubs whose players were involved in the World Cup qualifiers and the main tournament.
Under the program, each club is entitled to receive a rounded daily amount of USD 10,950, regardless of the number of minutes they played in the tournament.
Through the Club Benefits Programme, a total of USD 209 million will be distributed to clubs worldwide as recognition for their players' contributions to Qatar 2022.
The compensation forms part of FIFA’s effort to acknowledge the role of clubs in developing and nurturing the players who represented Ghana on the global stage.
Below is a list of the top six African Federations who earned from local players' participation in the qualifiers through to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Tunisian Football Federation - $1,494,734
Club African - $312,087
Sfaxien - $197,107
Esperance Tunis - $525,620
Etoile du Sahel - $262,810
US Monastir - $197,107
Royal Moroccan Football Federation - $1,437,244
Raja Club Athletic - $31,938
Wydad Casablanca - $1,405,305
Egyptain Football Association - $650,638
Al Ahly SC - $420,679
Zamalek - $401,515
Ghana Football Association - $565, 772
Asante Kotoko - $200, 757
Dreams FC - $18,250
King Faisal - $18, 250
Hearts of Oak - $219, 008
Steadfast FC - $109, 504
Cameroonian Football Federation - $401,515
Apejes de Mfou FC - $73,002
Colombe Sportive - $109,504
Coton Sport FC - $219,008
Senegalese Football Federation - $20,075
Generation Foot - $20,075
