Ranking the top 10 Ghanaians to have played in the South African league

Former AC Milan and Ghana national team winger Sulley Muntari has expressed the desire to want to play in South Africa before hanging up his boots.



He made it clear in one of his recent interviews, though, that if he was to come to South Africa, he would want to play for Kaizer Chiefs.



Goal ranks the top 10 Ghanaians to have played in the PSL.



#10 Samuel Darpoh



Darpoh arrived in the country as a teenager four years ago, and he's no doubt one of the promising talents in the PSL.



He has featured regularly for AmaZulu, making 51 appearances since his arrival.



At 22, Darpoh still has a bright future ahead of himself and years to prove that he's really the best.

#9 Bernard Morrison



Morrison was one of the best-attacking midfielders whilst on the books of AS Vita Club, and while his performances with Orlando Pirates were deemed average, perhaps with a little bit of patience and more game time, he could have been up on the list.



He scored just four goals with no assist to his name in the 23 matches he played for the Buccaneers.



#8 Mohammed Anas



Apart from being remembered for his post-match interview where he thanked his 'wife and girlfriend' live on TV, Anas has done fairly well in the PSL.



He has scored 30 goals and provided 12 assists in the 112 league matches for all three PSL teams he has played for - Maritzburg United, Free State Stars and now Polokwane City.



#7 Mohamed Awal

Awal gave his all whenever he featured for Maritzburg United and it was through his superb marshaling of that defense that strikers found it hard to beat KwaZulu-Natal.



He was among the best centre-backs who would storm forward when his team needed him the most. He left the Team of Choice having played 57 matches - scored once and grabbed two assists.



#6 Rashid Sumaila



Sumaila arrived in South Africa as a young defender and he played brilliantly and won the league with Sundowns before being sidelined.



Despite falling down the pecking order under Pitso Mosimane, Sumaila still managed to earn himself a move abroad.



#5 Richard Ofori



Arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the PSL right now! Ofori has come a long way since joining Maritzburg United three years ago.

He's played a whopping 90 matches in three years, conceded 70 and kept 32 clean sheets, and it is no surprise that he's linked with a possible move to Orlando Pirates.



#4 John Paintsil



Paintsil remains one of the most respected players on the African continent and abroad after devoting his life to football.



He came to South Africa in the twilight of his career to play for Maritzburg United, and while he played for two seasons, he still added value to his team and played an influential role in helping the younger players at the club believe in themselves.



#3 Jonathan Quartey



A season in the PSL was enough for Quartey to prove that he's a quality player and a mature defender ready to play in Europe.



The former Ghana international played for Kaizer Chiefs during the 2008/09 before French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice signed him.

#2 Jonathan Mensah



Some would argue that Mensah matured too early while at Free State Stars where he played for two seasons before moving abroad.



He's still only 30 years of age and had he stayed longer in South Africa, it wouldn't have been fair to his football career.



#1 Edwin Gyimah



Gyimah is a veteran of 140 league matches in South Africa since his arrival and has shown consistency throughout his career at different clubs.



He has played for SuperSport United, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards. His versatility is what makes him a special player and a great addition to any team.

