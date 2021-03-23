Ransford Osei blames injuries for early retirement from football

Former Ghana U-20 star, Ransford Osei

Former Ghana U-20 star Ransford Osei has blamed injuries for his early retirement from football, saying he did not reach his full potential.

The 30-year-old who was a member of the 2009 squad that conquered Africa and the World at the U-20 level has announced his retirement from professional football which came as a surprise to many Ghanaians.



He last played actively in 2018 during a short spell with Lithuanian outfit FK Palanga.



However, he has attributed his early retirement from the game to persistent injuries and is of the view that he did not reach his full potential as a player due to injuries.



“That is how the world is because some of my colleagues are still playing, even some are older than me but they are still playing.”

“When I reached some part in my career I was struggling and I didn’t know where the consequences were coming from. I was struggling to go where I wanted to go in my career.”



“I realized I was declining starting from 2012 when I was playing for the Spanish club, Granada. There are a lot of things in football and injuries became a worry to me.”



Ransford Osei featured for Asante Kotoko, Kessben FC now Medeama, and Berekum Chelsea.



He also had stints with FC Twente and Granada abroad.