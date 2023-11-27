Ransford Osei makes allegation against GFA chief as he narrates how he missed out on 2010 World Cup squad

Former Black Stars forward, Ransford Osei, has alleged that Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, Frederick Acheampong, embezzled $20,000 he paid as appreciation for the Black Stars call-up.

According to Ransford Osei, Achie as he is known in the media circles was his close ally who acted as his agent at some point and played a role in his maiden invitation to the Black Stars in 2010.



He explained that, after the call-up, Achie suggested that he show appreciation in the form of paying money to the officials who ensured that he was given the nod.



However, in a bizarre twist of events, the U-20 World Cup champion claimed Achie allegedly declined to pay the money due to persons at the GFA, which he alleges resulted in his position being awarded to Prince Tagoe for the 2010 World Cup.



Recounting how he earned his call-up for the 2010 AFCON, he said Achie informed him while the Ghana U-20 World Cup winning squad was receiving their gift from then-President, John Evans Fiifi-Attah Mills in Accra.



"I quite remember the day Atta Mills gave us the car for winning the Cup...I had a call from someone who you all know, Fred Achie and he asked 'Ransford where are you?' and I said "Oh, I'm in Accra, President is giving us our car." Then he said 'Randy Abbey will call you right now' and that they have called me at the Black Stars. He asked that I had my passport and I said no it was in Kumasi. He said okay, when he(Randy) calls me, they will let me go for my visa".

The former FC Twente man asserted that he had a late call-up and thus had to get the visa at 9 PM before joining the squad in South Africa.



"That was the day I got to know, you can get your visa in the house. I didn't go to the embassy. I went to the South African embassy chancellor's house to get the visa at 9 PM. The team was in South Africa so I joined them."



He continued that, Achie suggested that he pay an amount in the form of appreciation to unnamed people for the call-up.



"So when I was about to go for the tournament, he said "You know at the Black Stars this is the norm. If someone appreciates you then you have to pay it back." Then I said "This is not a problem. Let me go for the tournament and come." By God's grace, we finished second and I made money."



He further recounted how the former Ashanti Gold Chief Executive Officer chased him for the money.

"That day we arrived in Ghana and had to go meet the president, Fred Archie was calling and worrying asking where I was. I told him 'Senior, please relax. I have been with you since U-17. When I went to sign my first contract in Isreal, Macaarbi Haifa I went with you because I was a minor.'"



"I went to Man City with him and he slept in a five-star hotel and was chilling. He refused to go out because the weather was cold. Somebody I came with, you were chilling and I was the one doing the ups and downs. And that is just by the way," he added.



Ransford Osei alleged that he eventually gave $20,000 to settle the unnamed persons as appreciation but the money never got to the individuals.



He said Achie's supposed refusal to use the money for it cause hurt him and ended his career.



"He did something that really hurt me. It hit my soul, that is why, I am saying this. He ended my career. When I came home, you said we need to do this and that. $20,000...This issue I've told so many significant people but you know in Ghana there is no truthfulness so sometimes I don't want to talk about it. He kept the money and didn't give it to the people."

"When I came, I gave him money that is yours but this one($20,000) you said we have to show appreciation. It was not a bribe, it was appreciation. Because the squad that went for the tournament I was not part of the squad but one player fell ill and I replaced him. So it wasn't a bribe but I appreciate that I was given the opportunity. Because I didn't even kick a ball but I have earned money so this is my appreciation. And he didn't give them the money. My mum said she had a dream about him not giving the money to them and I told her "No, Archie won't do that"...Then I went back to FC Twente."







Ransford subsequently missed out on the World Cup squad, and he got to find out from Achie that Prince Tagoe had taken his place.



"In 2010, I wasn't named in the squad so I called and asked him 'Archie, why am I not in the squad?' he said Randy said I am young and I have more years ahead of me so they should give Prince Tagoe a chance. That means they have given my slot to Prince Tagoe all because something did not happen."



Ransford is currently enjoying his retirement from football after injuries hindered him from reaching the top level. He is one of the few players who played for the Ghana U-17, U-20, and the Black Stars. He made two appearances for the senior national team.





