Ransford Osei vows not to allow any of his children to represent Ghana

FIFA U20 World Cup winner, Ransford Osei

FIFA U20 World Cup winner Ransford Osei has vowed not to allow any of his children to represent Ghana at any level in football.

The former Asante Kotoko forward announced his retirement from football on Monday at age 30.



Ransford Osei had a promising career during his youthful days as he became a household name following his exploits at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Korea where he scored five goals in the tournament.



Ghana finished fourth in the tournament after losing to Germany in the third-place game.



He was part of the Black Satellites squad that won the WAFU, CAF U-20 and the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009.



Osei played a key role in those tournaments, scoring four goals at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

After the World Cup tournament, Ransford Osei's career took a nosedive despite his huge potential as he failed to make the cut in Europe and in his home country.



In an interview to announce his retirement with Humble Ike on YouTube, Ransford Osei explained why he has taken the decision not to allow his children to represent any of Ghana's national teams.



According to the former striker, the current system in place does not reward footballers who are deserving of call-ups. Thus, he will ensure his children have nothing to do with Ghana.



“Should my child decide to play football, then I’ll not allow him to play for Ghana…you have to give something to get something. So why should I allow him to play for the Black Stars?”



Osei, after U-20 World Cup, was handed a Black Stars a call-up and was part of the team that won silver at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Angola but could not secure a place in the squad for the World Cup in South Africa.