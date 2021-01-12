Ransford Selasi swaps FC Lugano with SC Kriens on loan

Tue, 12 Jan 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian midfielder Ransford Selasi has joined SC Kriens from FC Lugano in the ongoing transfer window.
Selasi moved to the Cornaredo Stadium on loan for the rest of the season.
The La-born midfielder signed the dotted line on Monday after undergoing a successful medical test.
He made 7 appearances for FC Lugano in the first half of the Swiss Super League.
Meanwhile, his compatriot Asumah Abubakar has left SC Kriens to join FC on a three-year deal.
Selasi played for several clubs in Italy before he moved to Switzerland to join FC Lugano last season.
He donned the jerseys of Pescara, Novara, Lecce, Fano and Juventus U23 side.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Related Articles:
- Spanish side Mallorca pushing to sign Anderlecht mis-fit Mohammed Dauda
- Leicester manager Brendan Rogers impressed by 'important' Daniel Amartey's strong comeback
- Philip Adjah Tetteh joins Gokulam Kerala in India
- Indian side Gokulam Kerala FC sign Philip Adjah Tetteh
- Gideon Mensah provides assist in Vitoria Guimaraes' draw at Moreirense
- Read all related articles