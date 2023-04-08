Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer scores in Hamburger’s 6-1 win over Hannover 96

Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer

Black Stars player, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer was on target for Hamburger SV in their thumping 6-1 win over Hannover in the German Bundesliga 2.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian forward came on as a substitute in the 71st minute and after just five minutes of action he scored a goal in the game.



The young talented forward put the ball at the back of the net to extend Hamburger SV’s lead in the game which was hugely attended by fans.



A brace from László Bénes and goals from Sonny Kittel, Robert Glatzel, and Ludovit Reis secured the big win for Hamburger SV at the end of the 90 minutes.



Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn scored the only consolation goal for Hannover 96 in the game.

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has now scored 8 goals in 28 matches since joining the Bundesliga 2 side this season.



The winger has not been given enough playing time in the national team and has expressed his desire to play for Ghana’s under-23 side.



JNA/BB