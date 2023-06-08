6
Menu
Sports

Ransford-Yeboah, Kamaldeen named in Ghana's official squad for U-23 AFCON

Kamaldeen Sulemana 7659 Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Thu, 8 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko has announced the final squad for the upcoming U-23 African Youth Championship in Morocco.

The star-studded 29-man squad include Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Fatawu Issahaku, Emmanuel Essiem, and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

Black Meteors, will face Morocco, Congo, and Guinea in Group A of the tournament set to kick start on scheduled to take place from June 24 to July 8, 2023,

Ghana qualified for the tournament last month after beating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate.

The Black Meteors will be looking to put in an impressive performance in the tournament to secure a spot at the Paris Olympics Games.

Check out the full squad below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling