Ransford-Yeboah, Kamaldeen named in Ghana's provisional squad for U-23 AFCON

Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko has announced the provisional squad for the upcoming U-23 African Youth Championship in Morocco.
The star-studded 29-man squad include Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Fatawu Issahaku, Emmanuel Essiem, and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.
Black Meteors, will face Morocco, Congo, and Guinea in Group A of the tournament set to kick start on scheduled to take place from June 24 to July 8, 2023,
Ghana qualified for the tournament last month after beating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate.
The Black Meteors will be looking to put in an impressive performance in the tournament to secure a spot at the Paris Olympics Games.
Check out the full squad below
????Ibrahim Tanko has named a provisional Twenty-nine man squad for camping ahead of the TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco. The Black Meteors will depart Accra on Monday, June 12, 2023 for Cairo.— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) June 8, 2023
