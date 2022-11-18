Ransford Yeboah scores brilliant header in Hamburg SV

Ghana international Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer

Ghana international Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer claimed the solitary goal of the game for Hamburg SV in their narrow off-season triumph over Orange County Soccer Club on Wednesday afternoon in the USA.

Yeboah, 21, scored the game’s only goal 4 minutes from the interval.



A cross from Kittel met the head of Ransford-Yeboah who steered the ball to the bottom corner that left the OSCS Keeper Patrick Rakovsky with no chance of saving.

The former Hertha Berlin attacker was named in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, head coach Otto Addo didn’t select him to be part of his final squad for the Mundial in Qatar.



Yeboah, who was born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother in Berlin, debuted for Ghana in a FIFA international friendly against Nicaragua in late September.