0
Menu
Sports

Ransford Yeboah scores brilliant header in Hamburg SV

Ransford Yeboah 99.jfif Ghana international Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasportsline.com

Ghana international Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer claimed the solitary goal of the game for Hamburg SV in their narrow off-season triumph over Orange County Soccer Club on Wednesday afternoon in the USA.

Yeboah, 21, scored the game’s only goal 4 minutes from the interval.

A cross from Kittel met the head of Ransford-Yeboah who steered the ball to the bottom corner that left the OSCS Keeper Patrick Rakovsky with no chance of saving.

The former Hertha Berlin attacker was named in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, head coach Otto Addo didn’t select him to be part of his final squad for the Mundial in Qatar.

Yeboah, who was born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother in Berlin, debuted for Ghana in a FIFA international friendly against Nicaragua in late September.

Source: ghanasportsline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured