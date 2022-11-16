0
Menu
Sports

Ransford Yeboah speaks on his exclusion from Ghana's World Cup final squad

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer Ghana International, Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hamburger SV forward, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has expressed his disappointment after missing out on the Black Stars final squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 21-year-old who has an outstanding campaign in the Bundesliga 2 this campaign missed out on Otto Addo’s final 26-man squad for the global tournament following the announcement on Monday in Accra.

"I was disappointed. I would have liked it. I think I deserved a nomination." Königsdörffer said as quoted by German tabloid Bild.

The German-born attacker who has previously represented Germany at the youth level switched his international allegiance to play for Ghana in June 2022.

He debuted with the Black Stars as a late substitute in a 1-0 friendly win over Nicaragua on 27 September 2022 in Lorca, Spain.

The young attacker is currently on tour to California in the USA with Hamburger where he scored the only goal when they beat Orange County.

Königsdörffer scored a header in the 41st minute of the match to give Hamburger a 1-0 victory in the end in front of 4000 spectators.

Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: