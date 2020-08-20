Sports News

Raphael Dwamena joins Danish club Vejle Boldklub

Raphael Dwamena's move comes after overcoming a life threatening heart problem

Ghana international Raphael Dwamena has completed his transfer from Spanish La Liga side UD Levante to Danish side Vejle Boldklub.

The striker sealed a move to the Spanish outfit in 2018 in a deal that saw him moving from Swiss giants FC Zurich.



Last season, he was sent out on loan to Real Zaragoza to ensure he enjoys regular playing time. Unfortunately, he suffered a heart problem and had to spend the larger part of the campaign receiving treatment.



After more than a year away from football, Raphael Dwamena is now set to return to the field after completing a transfer to Danish lower division club Vejle Boldklub.

“Levante UD and Denmark's Vejle Boldklub have reached an agreement for the transfer of Raphael Dwamena”, an official statement from Levante has said today.



The statement adds, “From Levante UD we want to thank you for your work and professionalism, as well as wish you the best of success both professionally and personally”.

