Raphael Dwamena linked with move to Denmark after recovering from heart scare

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena could join a club in Denmark in the ongoing transfer window after recovering from of a pulmonary scare.

In October 2019, Dwamena suffered a heart scare which almost ended his young footballing career.



After several checks, the Ghana international underwent surgery in January, 2020 and had a (Implantable Automatic Defibrillator) implanted.



He returned to training two months ago after he was given the green light by the doctors.



Reports indicate that the 24-year-old could be heading for a loan move to Denmark due to the country’s favourable stance on players with Implantable Automatic Defibrillator (DAI).

The Danish Federation is more forgiving of players who have a DAI and the former Red Bull Salzburg frontman’s agent would be testing a loan.



The Ghanaian forward joined UD Levante on a four-year deal in the summer of 2018.



He was shipped on loan to Real Zaragoza to churn out more playing time last summer.



Dwamena has not played in an official match since October 6, on the 10th day of Spanish Segunda Division League.

