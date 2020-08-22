Sports News

Raphael Dwamena nets on debut as Velje BK lose against Viborg FF in pre-season friendly

Raphael Dwamena in action for his new club

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena had a debut to cherish for Velje BK after scoring against Viborg in a pre-season friendly encounter on Saturday morning.

The 24-year-old moved to the Danish side in a three-year deal last week after terminating his contract with Spanish outfit UD Levante.



Velje coach Constantin Gâlc? was impressed with the quality shown by the Ghana international in training and therefore handed him a starting berth in the side’s friendly game against fellow Danish club Viborg FF.



Sebastian Gronning opened the scoring for Viborg in the 15th minute of action but the lead did not last as Jacob Schoop restored parity three minutes later.



A brace from Tobias Bech and a lone strike from Thomas Sondergaard put Viborg 4-1 ahead before the break.

Dwamena hit the back of the net in the 66th minute to bring the score to 2-4 before Saeid Ezzatohalli made it 3-4 two minutes later.



The former Austria Lustenau poacher is aiming to relaunch his career at the newly-promoted Danish Super League side following the end of his ill-stricken loan spell at Real Zaragoza.



He left UD Levante to join Real Zaragoza on loan last summer.



Dwamena made 9 appearances for the Romareda outfit, scoring twice before he was diagnosed with a pulmonary condition which ended his campaign prematurely.

