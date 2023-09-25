Raphael Dwamena on target as Egnatia secure victory over Laci in Albanian top-flight

Ghana international Raphael Dwamena

Ghana international Raphael Dwamena was on target for Egnatia when they defeated Laci in the Albanian top-flight.

The former Black Stars attacker was handed a starting role as his outfit cruised to a 2-1 victory at the end of the game.



Dwamena opened the scoring for the host after just 11 minute into the clash as they held on the lead for recess.



After the break, Egnatia doubled the advantage after hitting the back of the net in the 57th minute through Sebastjan Spahiu.

Six minutes to full time, the visitors pulled one back following an own goal from Renato Malota.



The 28-year-old joined Egnatia in January 2023 and has since established himself as key member of the squad, scoring crucial goals for the club.



Dwamena has scored five goals in 4 games in the Albanian top-flight this season.